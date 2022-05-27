Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Up to $13.98

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.98, but opened at $14.86. Merus shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 3,332 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Get Merus alerts:

The company has a market cap of $746.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.24. Merus had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a negative net margin of 143.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merus news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Merus by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.