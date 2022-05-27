Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 60,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 460,911 shares.The stock last traded at $48.48 and had previously closed at $48.94.

MEOH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.77.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,738,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,523 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Methanex by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,281,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,211,000 after buying an additional 239,169 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Methanex by 46.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,872,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,226,000 after buying an additional 596,022 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Methanex by 60.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after acquiring an additional 616,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 780,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,854,000 after acquiring an additional 30,875 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

