Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $38.20-$38.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $38.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.01 billion-$4.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.94 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $8.70-$8.80 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1,240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,449.25.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,258.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $1,168.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,310.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1,434.66.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total value of $2,131,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,748 shares of company stock valued at $54,043,714. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,690,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,247,000 after buying an additional 15,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

