MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Up 591.8% in May

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 591.8% from the April 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MIN stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,234. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $3.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.0233 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIN. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 740,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 167,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 168,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

