MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Up 591.8% in May

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 591.8% from the April 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MIN stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,234. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $3.74.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.0233 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust (Get Rating)
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.