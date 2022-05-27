MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Down 92.0% in May

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the April 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,584. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

