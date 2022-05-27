Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.92.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU opened at $71.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Micron Technology by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,052,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Micron Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Micron Technology by 558.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $378,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.