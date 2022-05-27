Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell Purchases 23,741 Shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Stock

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell purchased 23,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $14,244.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,143,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,244.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $0.64 on Friday. RealNetworks, Inc. has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 30.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNWK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in RealNetworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RealNetworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in RealNetworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in RealNetworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in RealNetworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

