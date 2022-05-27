Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) CEO Robert Barrow Sells 18,415 Shares

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) CEO Robert Barrow sold 18,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.77, for a total transaction of 14,179.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,976,894 shares in the company, valued at 3,062,208.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MNMD opened at 0.80 on Friday. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of 0.70 and a 1 year high of 4.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $337.16 million and a P/E ratio of -3.47.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNMD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 5.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 134,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.