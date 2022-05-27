Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $164.00 to $111.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mirati Therapeutics traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 106053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.46.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MRTX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $227.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

