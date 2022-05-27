Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $782.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.23. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 218.74% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $21,441,000. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,628,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,666,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,690,000 after acquiring an additional 127,394 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

