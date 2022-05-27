Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:MIX)

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc (LON:MIX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MIX stock opened at GBX 76.50 ($0.96) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £105.04 million and a P/E ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 75.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 76.43. Mobeus Income & Growth VCT has a one year low of GBX 69.50 ($0.87) and a one year high of GBX 81.50 ($1.03).

In other news, insider Clive Boothman acquired 36,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £29,925.45 ($37,656.29).

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc is a venture capital trust which specializes in investments in mature stage investments in unquoted companies. However, it can co-invest in larger mature unquoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the United Kingdom. It initially invests from £0.02 million ($0.03 million) to £1 million ($1.56 million) in its portfolio companies.

