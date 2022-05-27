Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Announces Earnings Results

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of MOD opened at $10.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $563.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.42. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $18.54.
MOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.
About Modine Manufacturing
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units.
