Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Short Interest Update

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,500 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the April 30th total of 6,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. Molecular Data has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Data during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Data in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molecular Data by 1,133.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 306,309 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Data during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Data during the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,000. 42.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

