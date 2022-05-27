Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Short Interest Up 350.0% in May

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the April 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

MONDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,500 ($18.88) to GBX 1,700 ($21.39) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($25.17) to GBX 2,072 ($26.07) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,272.00.

Get Mondi alerts:

Shares of Mondi stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.79. 11,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,020. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mondi has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $59.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.9429 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.34%.

About Mondi (Get Rating)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.