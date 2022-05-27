Monero Classic (XMC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,782.00

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 656.6% higher against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and $2,782.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.26 or 0.00647783 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000183 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

