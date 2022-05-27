Moonriver Market Cap Reaches $86.65 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for about $20.77 or 0.00073317 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonriver has a total market cap of $86.65 million and $13.72 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonriver alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,076.78 or 0.03800815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.53 or 0.00524295 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00032339 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009075 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,343,988 coins and its circulating supply is 4,171,529 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.