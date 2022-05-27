Morgan Stanley Trims Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Target Price to $163.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $163.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.36.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $157.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $133.86 and a one year high of $183.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.63.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,062,000 after buying an additional 2,986,547 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,659,000 after buying an additional 2,706,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,304,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,293 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.