Morguard (TSE:MRC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $131.97

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$131.97 and traded as low as C$117.00. Morguard shares last traded at C$117.46, with a volume of 3,130 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRC shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on Morguard from C$180.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Morguard from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$128.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$131.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.39.

Morguard ( TSE:MRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported C$10.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$272.68 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morguard Co. will post 12.8599991 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.

