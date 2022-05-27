MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €65.00 by Berenberg Bank

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €65.00 ($69.15) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 224.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €36.00 ($38.30) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($36.17) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of ETR:MOR traded up €1.41 ($1.50) on Friday, hitting €20.03 ($21.31). The company had a trading volume of 122,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of €16.45 ($17.50) and a 1-year high of €72.84 ($77.49). The stock has a market cap of $684.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

