Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73. 68,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 233,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$0.15 to C$1.10 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$153.96 million and a P/E ratio of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.31.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 107,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.