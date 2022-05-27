M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Lowered to $187.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wolfe Research from $214.00 to $187.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded M&T Bank from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $191.91.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $177.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.77. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

