MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Up 266.7% in May

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MTNOY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,089. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MTN Group has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $13.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.1398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.06%.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mobile telecommunications industry. The company provides data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, wholesale, and interconnect and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices. It also offers network as a service, which include subsea cables providing international connectivity services; terrestrial and metro fiber networks; data centers and cable landing stations; and FTTx, towers, and radio access networks.

