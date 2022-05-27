Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 1,029 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 120,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 71,044 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $51.94 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.22.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

