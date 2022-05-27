Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 663 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $308,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 228,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

USB stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

