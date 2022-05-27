Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,937 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $64.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day moving average of $66.76. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.