Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,520 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,688 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in UiPath by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,640 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in UiPath by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,611 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $52.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on UiPath from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $17.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

