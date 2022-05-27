Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOC stock opened at $467.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $454.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.39. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.25.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $259,358.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

