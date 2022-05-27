Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $146.43 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.31.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

