Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $41.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.92.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

