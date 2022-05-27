Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,191.00

Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $454,534.98 and $2,191.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.79 or 0.03697754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.33 or 0.00515593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00032284 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008962 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars.

