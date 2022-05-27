National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered National Vision from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.20. 3,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. National Vision has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.78.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.38 million. National Vision had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other National Vision news, Director Virginia A. Hepner purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,637.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Brandman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,705.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in National Vision by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in National Vision by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in National Vision by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in National Vision by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,234 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

