Navcoin (NAV) Tops One Day Volume of $109,576.00

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $6.34 million and approximately $109,576.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0862 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000704 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001604 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000300 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006416 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,565,235 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

