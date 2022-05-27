Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $2.55 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 123,894 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 105,229 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE:EOG opened at $133.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $136.43.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.