Navellier & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $248.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.74.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

