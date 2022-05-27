Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Navient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc acquired 315,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Navient by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 12,749 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Navient by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,150,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,630,000 after buying an additional 467,052 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Navient by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 151,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.16. 1,120,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,355. Navient has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 19.55, a current ratio of 19.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.38.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Navient had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Navient’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

