nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Up to $33.00

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.00, but opened at $34.54. nCino shares last traded at $34.62, with a volume of 5,792 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on nCino from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average is $46.90. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -64.71 and a beta of 0.89.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,182,750.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,542,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,661.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $3,730,255. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in nCino in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

