Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 617.0% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Network-1 Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 45,663 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in Network-1 Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 912,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 58,041 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Network-1 Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Network-1 Technologies by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Network-1 Technologies alerts:

Shares of NTIP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 26,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,284. The firm has a market cap of $56.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.32. Network-1 Technologies has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $4.15.

Network-1 Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 95 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.