Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 617.0% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Network-1 Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 45,663 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in Network-1 Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 912,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 58,041 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Network-1 Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Network-1 Technologies by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NTIP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 26,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,284. The firm has a market cap of $56.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.32. Network-1 Technologies has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $4.15.
Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 95 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.
