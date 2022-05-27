Neutrino System Base Token Price Hits $2.19 on Major Exchanges (NSBT)

Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Neutrino System Base Token has a total market capitalization of $255,020.38 and $53,506.00 worth of Neutrino System Base Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neutrino System Base Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Neutrino System Base Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00016176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,049.02 or 0.03643941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.03 or 0.00514204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00032130 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008919 BTC.

Neutrino System Base Token Profile

Neutrino System Base Token’s launch date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino System Base Token’s total supply is 116,501 coins. Neutrino System Base Token’s official website is neutrino.at . Neutrino System Base Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino System Base Token’s official message board is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

