New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading Down 3.6%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 74,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,759,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

A number of brokerages have commented on NGD. Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mudita Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,977,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,336,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in New Gold by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,095,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 178,228 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in New Gold by 484.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,853,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 11,482,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

