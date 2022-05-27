New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Short Interest Up 857.9% in May

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, a growth of 857.9% from the April 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in New Vista Acquisition by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 976,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after buying an additional 176,576 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter worth $9,545,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in New Vista Acquisition by 19.6% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 870,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 142,500 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in New Vista Acquisition by 63.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 848,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 328,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the third quarter worth $7,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVSA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. 39,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,236. New Vista Acquisition has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

