Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 664.3% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NCAUF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,393. Newcore Gold has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration and mine development company, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana. The company was formerly known as Pinecrest Resources Ltd.

