NEXT Price Tops $0.0572 (NEXT)

NEXT (NEXT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 27th. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0572 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges. NEXT has a market cap of $356,170.25 and approximately $237.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000270 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016825 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00216456 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006385 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000639 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

