NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $628.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $627.02 million.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NextGen Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $18.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.17.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $151.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $66,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,188.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $676,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 155,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,091 in the last 90 days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

