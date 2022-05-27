Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Update

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the April 30th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NINOY traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.68. 7,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.49. Nikon has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $12.70.
