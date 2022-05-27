Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 6,008 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $56,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $37.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.72, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.88.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

