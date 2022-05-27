Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 325 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $283.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.23 and a 200-day moving average of $334.23. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.33 and a 52 week high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $370.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.07.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

