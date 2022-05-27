Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,221,000 after buying an additional 5,341,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,533 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,540,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,601,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 290,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,927,000 after purchasing an additional 190,009 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $236.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

