Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $5.10 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,435,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $104.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.83 and its 200 day moving average is $137.27. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

