Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 149.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 658.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $160.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.51 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 113.55%.

SUI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.11.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

