Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.57, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 461.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

